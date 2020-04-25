99 recoveries, 51 new Covid-19 cases overnight: Health DG

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 51 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,742.

“There are a total of 1882 active cases, with 36 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU). Out of the 36, 16 case are under ventilator support,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in a daily press conference.

He also said 99 cases have received successful treatment and been discharged bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 3,762.

However, he also said two deaths occured today, bringing the total number of deaths to 98.

The 97th death was that of a 62-year-old Malaysian man who has a medical history of heart disease. He was treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital on March 28 and he was pronounced dead on April 25, at 3.53am.

The 98th death was that of a 62-year-old Malaysian woman who has a medical history of high blood pressure. She was a close contact to case 1346, which is her child. She was treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 22, and pronounced dead on April 24, at 5.43pm.

Noor Hisham also provided details on the cluster of the person under investigation (PUI) coming back from Bali stationed in Kuantan.

“The index case which is case 4684 has a travel history to Bali, Indonesia.

The index case then was a close contact with case 1575, which is the brother to the index case who was admitted to a medical centre on March 19 with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), fever and infection on the breathing channels,“ he said.

Since then, Noor Hisham said there were 43 positive cases in the cluster in which 30 of them are still undergoing treatment, 9 have recovered, with one in the ICU. Three people from the cluster passed on.

“As many as 2301 screening tests were conducted involving medical staff and patients from that medical centre. From the 43 cases, 10 people were medical staff,“ he said.

“Steps have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection with the close cooperation with the Health Ministry, including decontamination process and moving patients from that medical centre to other hospitals under the ministry,“ he said.

He cautioned that medical staff should wear face masks when handling and treating influenza-like illness and SARI, as well as wearing personal protective equipment when doing any clinical procedure.