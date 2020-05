PUTRAJAYA: Action can be taken under Act 342 or the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 against those defying or flouting the home quarantine order issued to them to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said individuals who were ordered to observe self-quarantine at home are not allowed to leave their house throughout the quarantine period.

“That is what quarantine is all about. If they go out to jog, go to market, that’s not quarantine.

“Once they stepped out of their house, they are defying the home quarantine order,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19 at the Ministry of Health, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said this in response to the possible action to be taken against those who defied the order to observe self-quarantine at home.

He added that the MOH will carry out monitoring activities to ensure whether or not those ordered to observe home quarantine would leave their house.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) warning about the possible second peak in the first Covid-19 wave, Dr Noor Hisham said the warning has a basis.

“This is because many countries have eased their movement control measures and failure to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) will increase the number of Covid-19 cases.

“So, Malaysia needs to be vigilant against the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, especially during festive seasons. Malaysians’ compliance with the SOP is vital to see how we can stay united and reduce the cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that Malaysia could prevent the second wave or a tsunami of Covid-19 if all the people complied with the SOP. - Bernama