Amitabh, Abhishek Bachan both test positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

NEW DELHI: Indian Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he and his son tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Twitter, Bachchan, 77, said he and his son Abhishek had been admitted to a local private hospital in his hometown Mumbai and requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital,“ Bachchan wrote, saying his family and staff had already been tested and were awaiting their results. An hour later, Abhishek also tested positive.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” he added.

Celebrities and fans across the country have flooded social media accounts with their wishes for his quick recovery.

“Dear Amitabh Ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in the country, an iconic superstar!” tweeted Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Bachchan recently played in director Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which was released digitally. He is also scheduled to host season 12 of a popular quiz shows Kaun Banega Crorepati. - Bernama