KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has announced that applications for the Special Prihatin Grant (GKP) will be open to all micro enterprises today from 9am.

As such, the IRB said in a statement that the Hasil Care Line (HCL) telephone numbers 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas) would be operational as usual today and tomorrow (May 2) from 9am until 4.30pm to answer any queries regarding the GKP.

The statement added that queries regarding the GKP could also be submitted through other IRB mediums, including HASIL Live Chat, feedback form at quick links (https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/) and official IRB social media websites like Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial).

For more information, visit the official IRB portal at www.hasil.gov.my or click on the GKP Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) link at http://www.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/FAQ_GKP_1.pdf.

The GKP was created by the government as an initiative to assist all micro small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with their cash flow following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A special grant of RM3,000 has been prepared under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package for each qualified microcompany. Nearly 700,000 micro SMEs nationwide are expected to benefit from this special grant. — Bernama