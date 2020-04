PUTRAJAYA: Areas surrounding the popular Selayang wholesale market has been subjected to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, however, said the market itself would be allowed to carry on operation as usual during this period.

The EMCO takes effect from today, for two weeks, until May 3.

“The government, on the advice of the Health Minister, has decided to impose its sixth EMCO at Pusat Bandar Utara, Kuala Lumpur and areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market.

“However, we will not close the market. It will remain open as usual. The EMCO will focus particularly on the housing areas there,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Ismail was asked if supplies would be affected by the lockdown as many traders rely on the Selayang wholesale market for their goods.

However, the minister did not elaborate if public members from outside the area would also be allowed to make purchases from the market, or if it would be limited to traders.

The Selayang wholesale market has been notorious for having large crowd disregarding social distancing during the MCO period, which started on March 18.

Earlier today, rumours were rife that the market and its surrounding areas were under full lockdown after the areas were cordoned off by barbed wire, with security forces also spotted there.

According to Ismail, the areas that would be under EMCO are:

- Parcel A: Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

- Parcel B: Jalan 6/3A dan 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

- Parcel C: Jalan2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

- Parcel D: Jalan2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara

- Parcel E1: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D

- Parcel E2: Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D

- Parcel E3: Taman Sri Murni Dasa 3, Jalan 1/2B

- Parcel F: Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar

Ismail said the EMCO was necessary to contain the spread of the Covid-19 there, and to allow tracing and screening of residence in the area.

This is the sixth area in the country to be imposed the EMCO after Simpang Renggam in Johor, Hulu Langat, Menara City One, Selangor Mansion and Masjid India.

“I hope all residence will remain calm and cooperate with the authorities, and don’t run away. We do not want a situation where the virus will spread outside the area.

“Those in the EMCO area who need any assistance can contact the DBKL’s EMCO operation room at 03-40267222 or Sentul District Police contol centre at 03-40482212,” he said.