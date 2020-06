PETALING JAYA: As the Covid-19 menace abates, other threats are putting pressure on hospitals.

The health authorities are bracing for a new wave of dengue fever, and there has been a sharp increase in road accidents, putting hospital resources under greater stress.

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said there were only two new cases of Covid-19 recorded as of noon today – the lowest number per day since the movement control order was enforced on March 18 to curb the spread of the infection.

The number of Covid-19 cases stands at 8,338 of which 1,206 are still active and are being treated. There was also another fatality, bringing the death toll to 118.

The latest casualty was a 61-year-old man who had a history of health problems, such as diabetes and kidney failure. He was also one of thousands who attended the tabligh gathering in Seri Petaling at the end of February that led to hundreds of new infections.

The man, who was being treated at the Sungai Buluh Hospital, died at 7am today.

Of the two new cases, one was imported and the other, a foreigner residing in Kuching.

For the second day in a row, there was no local transmission of Covid-19 among Malaysians.

“The (risk of) local transmission is well under control now thanks to the fact that all Malaysians have been very responsible in adhering to the standard operating procedures,” Noor Hisham said at his daily media briefing today.

A total of 39 patients were discharged today, bringing the number of those who have fully recovered to 7,014.

Five patients are still in intensive care, with one requiring ventilator support.

On the down side, a second wave of dengue fever is expected, and there has been an alarming increase in injuries and fatalities on roads.

Noor Hisham said accident rates had risen by 30% despite the restrictions on travel during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that ended on Tuesday.

He said the high number of road accidents could cause problems for hospitals.

“We will need to divert more resources to treat injuries sustained in road accidents. More blood will be needed for transfusions while there will be congestion in emergency departments.”

Noor Hisham said police statistics showed there were 5,498 road accidents that led to 58 fatalities in the 14 days from March 18 to March 31. That works out to 392 cases per day.

The number of accidents rose sharply to 738 per day when the CMCO took effect on May 4.

From May 5 to May 12, there were 5,904 road accidents resulting in 68 deaths, and from May 13 to June 9, there were 25,251, leading to 231 fatalities.

Noor Hisham urged road users to be extra cautious to prevent such tragedies.

“Avoid driving if you are worn out. Road crashes can be avoided if people are more careful and obey traffic rules. Please think of your loved ones.”