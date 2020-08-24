Attendance for events increased to 50% of venue capacity: Uggah

KUCHING: Venues across Sarawak can now fill up to 50% of their capacity from today for social and official events and no longer be limited to a maximum of 250 people.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said if an event is held at a location that can accommodate 1,000 people, then the maximum limit allowed would be 500 people.

“The directive came into force today and must comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been set such as maintaining physical distancing,” he told a Covid-19 press conference at the old Sarawak State Assembly building here, today.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister I of Sarawak, informed that there are 12 lists of private health facilities that have been approved by the Health Ministry for the purpose of conducting Covid-19 tests in the state.

“These health facilities are Borneo Medical Centre, Kuching; Kuching Specialist Hospital; Normah Medical Specialist Centre, Kuching; Timberland Medical Centre, Kuching dan Klinik Kotaraya Samarahan.

“The others are Rejang Medical Centre, Sibu; PMG Medical Centre, Sibu; Bintulu Medical Centre; Columbia Asia Hospital, Bintulu; Borneo Medical Centre, Miri; KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital and Columbia Asia Hospital, Miri,” he said. - Bernama