Barbed wire fencing aimed at systematic EMCO monitoring

IPOH: The use of barbed wire fencing at enhanced movement control order (EMCO) zones is aimed at having a more systematic order of monitoring public movement in the area.

Army chief General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said such fencing being erected in certain critical areas which require serious control of movement.

“Imagine if we had 30 people who are carriers of the virus running out of a building and we merely had traffic cones to block their passage. This can be a very grave situation,“ he said in a press conference, here today.

Four areas, namely Menara City One; Selangor Mansion, Malayan Mansion, all three in Kuala Lumpur; Sungei Lui, Hulu Langat in Selangor and Simpang Renggam in Johor, are zones under the EMCO and have been cordoned with barbed wire fencing.