Barbed wire fencing in Pudu Market area not EMCO: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Barbed wire fencing has been installed in the market area in Jalan Pasar and Jalan Pudu here since midnight last night as part of tightened security control under the Movement Control Order (MCO), police said.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the area, which is guarded by soldiers, had not been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“It’s not the EMCO but a tightening of the MCO, similar to what was done in the Jalan Raja Bot Market in Chow Kit,” he told Bernama today.

It is understood the barbed wire fencing was erected from D’Majestic Place to the intersection of Jalan Pasar/Jalan Pudu and Jalan Landak.

Earlier, the media reported that the Health Ministry had conducted Covid-19 screenings on hundreds of foreigners working in Pudu Market earlier this month. - Bernama