PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to allow barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons to begin their operations on June 10, with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) that must be followed through.

Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this sector has contributed about RM13.5 billion a year, with about 74,500 workers in the sector, therefore they cannot remain closed for long.

“According to the SOPs that we need them to abide by, it includes only certain services like basic hair cut, hair wash, beard and moustache shaving, manicure, pedicure, hair extensions and hair grooming, face washing and treatment,“ he said at a daily press conference today.

However, high risks groups such as senior citizens aged 60 and above as well as children aged 12 and below must book an appointment with the hair and beauty salons, and the salon owners must ensure there are no other person around while giving these services.

“This is to lower the risk of senior citizens and young children being infected. Salon owners can decide that 10am-12pm is when they do these services for senior citizens and children, for example,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri also said each hairdresser, barber and beautician must wear a face shield, apron and gloves, which must be disposed of after handling each customer.

“They must also supply the customer with a disposable apron which can be thrown away or for the customer to bring back for later use, so that they do not need to get another,“ he said.

Other standard SOPs like temperature checks, writing of name on paper and also provide hand sanitiser remains the same, he said.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the government has also agreed to allow morning markets, night markets and bazaars to operate starting 15 June, provided that they follow by the strict SOPs given.

“Morning markets are to operate from 6am to 11am, while night markets operate from 4pm to 10pm and bazaars from 5pm to 11pm,“ he said.

He also said there should be a social distancing between stalls of 1.5metre to 2m, whereby the location has to be open air and also gated so as to control the entrance and exit of the market.

“There should be one way in, and one way out, and temperature of the visitors are to be checked at the entrance with hand sanitisers given. They should also be encouraged to wear face masks,“ he said.

In addition, sellers are not allowed to get ready tables and chairs for the buyer to sit there, only for takeaway purposes.

“For those who do not abide by the SOP, the local authorities have been given the power to close that business down,“ he said.

He added that visitors to these markets and bazaars are encouraged to download MySejahtera to facilitate QR code scanning of their information which makes contact tracing easier.