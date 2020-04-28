Be patient, obey MCO for future convenience: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: There is no point in temporarily lifting the Movement Control Order (MCO) only to re-enforce it later, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said if the government were to lift the MCO, it should be done once and for all.

“For me, if we want to lift the MCO, we should lift it once and for all. There’s no point ending the MCO period only to have it in force again later. It will only make our lives difficult.

“Let’s stay disciplined and deal with it now for our own convenience in the future,” he told the daily press conference on MCO, here today.

Ismail Sabri said the MCO could be ended earlier and the people could enjoy less restrictions if the number of Covid-19 cases showed a long-term decline.

“Although the number of infections has dropped, but it can spike again. It happened in some countries. Once they lifted the restrictions, the Covid-19 cases in those countries spiked again, and they had to order another lockdown,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the National Security Council (MKN) is in the final stage of drafting the new MCO standard operating procedure (SOP) in green zones and is expected to complete it by next week.

He said the SOP, which is being drafted with the cooperation from the Ministry of Health and the Royal Malaysia Police, encompasses, among others, movements permitted for residents in gated areas such as universities and residential areas.

“For example, for residents at PPR flats, who have not been allowed to leave their units and have no cases detected among them, maybe we can propose for them to be allowed to go out but still within their gated area.

“Maybe they can bring their children down to the ground floor of their block to play for a while, or may be we can set a time of two and three hours for residents of each block to do so,” he explained.

The senior minister said the MKN was also in the midst of gathering input from all ministries to ensure that the SOP is comprehensive in nature.

In another development, he said that the police had arrested 489 people for flouting the MCO yesterday.

A total of 832 road blocks were mounted nationwide by the security forces over the past 24 hours, during which 616,917 vehicles were inspected, he added. - Bernama