Berjaya Enviro contributes 40,000 face masks to Environment and Water Ministry

PETALING JAYA: The Berjaya Enviro group of companies today contributed 40,000 face masks to the Ministry of Environment and Water to support the government’s call to combat Covid-19.

The contribution was made Berjaya Enviro chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid to the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang at the Ministry’s office in Putrajaya.

Also present were its deputy secretary-general Dr. K. Nagulendran and Azizah Ariffin, director-general of Department of Environment, Norlin Jaafar, representative from Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Bibi Zarina Che Omar and Indah Water Konsortium chief executive officer Narendran Maniam.

To-date, Berjaya Enviro has contributed more than RM300,000 worth of medical supplies to various government agencies for distribution to their front-liners in their fight against the Covid-19 global pandemic.