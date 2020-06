PETALING JAYA: The progress made in the battle against Covid-19 has yielded better than expected results, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said while imported cases and those involving foreigners have seen a rising trend, locally-transmitted cases involving Malaysians have been below estimations provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“When we compared our figures with NIH’s projection, we are below their estimated daily number of cases. This means Malaysians have been adhering to the SOPs and guidelines provided to them.

“It also shows the positive impact of the actions taken by the government thus far,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

The total new cases reported today was further evidence of Noor Hisham’s claim.

According to the director-general, of the 38 new positive cases, only six were locally-transmitted and involved Malaysians. Another six were among foreigners, while the remaining 26 were imported cases.

This bring the total number of Covid-19 cases to 7,857, with 1,338 still receiving treatment.

Yesterday was also the tenth consecutive day without any new deaths, with the figure remaining at 115.

Noor Hisham, however, said this positive development was no cause for celebration yet, with an increased number of cases among foreigners, which he said was higher than NIH’s projection.

“This increase has been more noticeable since April 29. This is due to imported cases, spread among foreigners in detention centres, and among foreign labourers in the community.

“So while we need to maintain the positive development among locals, we also have to focus on the foreigners. Only then can we truly break the chain,” he said.

Noor Hisham said to reduce the number of cases among foreigners, the issue of cramped workers accommodation should be addressed immediately, and that those in the red zone must be screened for Covid-19.

In addition, embassies for the foreign workers and other NGOs are also urged to cooperate to ensure communications to the foreigners are effective.

“Employers must also be responsible in educating their workers on hygiene practises and that their accommodation adhere to our SOPs,” he added.