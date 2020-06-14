Bintulu is now yellow zone with one positive Covid-19 case

KUCHING: Bintulu has become a yellow zone after recording one positive Covid-19 case today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the positive case involved a student of a public institution of higher learning (IPTA) in Mukah.

“This case was detected during the screening of IPTA and IPTS students in Sarawak as directed by the SDMC, and this case (patient) has received visits from relatives during recent Aildilfitri celebration.

“The Bintulu Division Health Office is tracing all close contacts to the case. The cause of the infection is currently under investigation,“ it said.

To date, the total number of yellow zones in Sarawak has increased to four while the green zones are 36. - Bernama