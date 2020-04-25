Birmingham hospital mourns for Malaysian doctor who died of Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: A women’s and children’s hospital in Birmingham has paid tribute to Malaysian consultant neonatalogist Dr Vishna Rasiah, after he died due to Covid-19 infections in the United Kingdom.

The hospital’s chief executive officer, Sarah-Jane Marsh, said Vishna, known affectionately among his colleagues as Vish, was an amazing doctor, leader, colleague and friend passionate about the care of babies and their families.

“Losing him in such a cruel and unfair way will be too much to bear for many of us, in particular anyone involved in neonatal care, and of course his beautiful wife and daughter,“ she said in a statement released by the hospital.

Hospital medical director Dr Fiona Reynolds said it was heart-breaking that they have lost someone as talented, dedicated and respected as Vishna.

“His loss will not only be felt by his friends and colleagues at our hospital, but by many across the Midlands who worked alongside him for so long,“ she said.

“Vish touched the lives of many families during his time as a neonatal consultant in Birmingham, and will be sadly missed,” she said in the same tribute.

Vishna’s wife Liza described him as a loving husband and father to their daughter Katelyn, and much loved by their family in Malaysia and Trinidad.

“His whole family meant the world to him, and he absolutely doted on Katelyn.

“Vish loved his work; to him it was so much more than a job and his colleagues are part of our family too. He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own; I couldn’t have been prouder of him,“ she added.

She also thanked the staff at Worcestershire Royal Hospital for the care they gave him when he was admitted there.