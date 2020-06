PETALING JAYA: Body temperature screenings will only be taken at the entrances of malls.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in his National Security Council (NSC) press conference today, that mall visitors won’t need to undergo temperature checks at every shop inside the malls.

Ismail explained the matter was decided after receiving complaints from various quarters on the frequent body temperature check at malls.

“Currently if a person enters 10 shops in a mall, he or she has to undergo body temperature screenings 10 times,” he said.

Ismail however said that shoppers will still have to leave their contact details in every store they visit.

“This can be done manually or through the MySejahtera Application ... this is to facilitate contact tracing efforts,” Ismail Sabri explained.