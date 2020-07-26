Cambodia to ban flights from Malaysia and Indonesia from August 1 to curb Covid-19

The government will temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia effective August 1.



This was in the contents of a letter from the Ministry of Health sent to Prime Minister Hun Sen today.

An urgent meeting conducted by the Ministry of Health today after the 23 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Kingdom concluded with the recommendation to temporarily ban the flights. The ban on flights is aimed to curb the spread of the pandemic to the public as Cambodia will celebrate the significant Khmer New Year holiday in August.

It said: “from July 20 to 25, the ministry has noticed the number of Covid-19 found in passengers from Malaysia and Indonesia flights has increased notably,”

At least 108 cases of Covid-19 have been reported from passengers from Malaysia and Indonesia flights.

According to the letter, Prime Minister Hun Sen has already approved the flight ban until the Covid-19 Committee requests for the flight to reopen.

Almost all of those tested positive were Cambodian citizens returning from Russia and Middle East via transit flights through Malaysia. They have been stranded in various middle east countries and Russia for a lengthy period of time.

The decision to temporarily ban the flights comes just a day after Malaysia had announced that Cambodia was considered to have potentials to be a travel bubble.

The ban effectively leaves hundreds of Malaysians with families residing in Cambodia stranded and Malaysians and their families living in Cambodia in the same predicament, just days after the Cambodian Government had positively indicated measures to ease entry restrictions. - Khmer Times