PUTRAJAYA: The Cheras apartment cluster that was identified recently by the Health Ministry was most likely caused by Hari Raya Aidilfitri house visits.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said to date, there are six positive cases involving the cluster. Three of them are residents of an apartment there while the others are from outside the area.

“The positive cases are either family members or friends to the first identified case there,” he said in his daily press conference, here, today.

“The cause of the infection of this cluster is still under investigation, although it is most likely to be related to house visits either before or during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.”

According to Noor Hisham, the first case involved a tahfiz student, and was identified from screenings conducted by the ministry together with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Additionally, he said the ministry has conducted screenings on 120 close contacts of the six positive cases, of which 76 were negative and the remaining awaiting results.

Noor Hisham also urged Malaysians to avoid visiting their families and friends during the current Hari Raya month, reminding that they were still subjected to restrictions imposed by the government.

“Although Hari Raya celebration is generally celebrated for a month, with open houses and large gatherings being held, this is not allowed under the ongoing conditional movement control order,” he said.