Chicken from Pedas poultry processing factory test negative for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Test results on all whole chicken samples taken from the poultry processing factory in Pedas, Negeri Sembilan have returned as negative for Covid-19.

The Veterinary Services Department (VSD), in a statement today, said the chicken samples were tested using Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method after several workers in the factory were infected with the virus.

The factory had also been ordered to temporarily cease operations from May 7 to May 20.

VSD said scientific studies by several international agencies and institutions, including the University of Macau and the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), had proved that livestock such as cattle, goats, pigs and chickens do not transmit Covid-19 virus to humans.

“In fact, studies published in several international journals have shown that Covid-19 infection is caused by SARS-Cov-2 virus from the betacoronavirus group, while the virus found in poultry species such as chicken is from the gammacoronavirus group.

“Virus from betacoronavirus group cannot infect the bird species because it has different receptors,” it explained.

Hence, the VSD advised the people not to worry about consuming chicken.

The statement said the factory had also been awarded Veterinary Health Mark (VHM) certification since 2008.

“Chicken meat inspection has also been carried out regularly by meat inspectors to ensure the safety and quality of the processed chicken at the factory,” it added. - Bernama