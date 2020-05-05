China eager to share with M’sia experience in dealing with Covid-19: Diplomat

GEORGE TOWN: China has many experiences it feels is worth sharing with Malaysia in the global fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, said the country’s diplomat.

China Consul-General Lu Shiwei (pix) said China is willing to share its successful epidemic prevention strategy in which it focused on four principals - early detection, early reporting, early quarantine, and early treatment.

Penang-based Lu spoke of how the early approaches towards arresting the virus had borne fruit particularly in his country where the outbreak first emerged in the city of Wuhan last December.

Using the four ‘early’ principals, he explained that public health authorities in China had also grouped positive cases together to prevent further spread.

“We (China) concentrated patients, experts, resources and treatment, then applied big data applications to help arrive at analyses, judgments, early-warnings and predictions,” Lu said in an interview.

He added that China combined both western and oriental medical philosophies to provide an integrated process of handling the virus.

Lu noted that a China anti-epidemic medical team has been touring Malaysia to provide insights and share their expertise on the outbreak.

“I am sure that there would be fruitful results from this collaboration between Chinese and Malaysian experts.”

At present, China’s epidemic prevention and control situation continues to show a positive trend, Lu said.

The transmission rate within China is basically interrupted. Confirmed cases in most of its provinces and cities have shown zero growth of the virus pandemic.

“We can say that China is recovering rapidly from Covid-19,” Lu revealed.

China’s focus is now on guarding against imported cases and prevention of a recurrence in local transmissions, Lu stressed.

”It is necessary to firmly guard key cities and ports against the epidemic, to break the chain of transmission while preserving the economy,” he said.

The lockdown in Wuhan was lifted on April 8, and the city has now been classified as low-risk.

”More importantly, China has learned from this outbreak that respect for every single life must always be a priority in fighting any disease,” added Lu.