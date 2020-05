PUTRAJAYA: The medical expert team from China’s Guangdong Province expressed their admiration on the level of expertise, devotion and professionalism of Malaysia’s healthcare workers in overcoming the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) in a statement distributed at an exit conference of the team with the Health Ministry here today said China’s medical expert team also commended Malaysia for its prompt, inclusive and cohesive measures undertaken in addressing the pandemic.

“The commendation was particularly on the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which has proven to be highly effective in contributing to the decreasing number of daily positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia,” he further said.

Dr Adham said China’s medical expert team was headed by Dr Li Jun, the Chief Physician of Traditional Chinese Internal Medicine.

The team comprised of eight health experts in various fields such as infectious disease, respiratory, intensive care, microbiology/virology, nosocomial infection and traditional Chinese medicine. They arrived in Malaysia on 18 April and will leave on Sunday (3 May).

Dr Adham said Malaysia’s health officials as well as members from the medical faculties of several public universities from the Peninsula as well as Sarawak and Sabah, had the opportunity to exchange experience and technical knowledge on clinical case management, infection control and prevention measures, clinical research and investigation as well as the role of traditional Chinese medicine in managing Covid-19 cases.

He said during the exit conference today, the medical expert team from China shared their outcome and findings of their visit.

“The team also highlighted aspects that Malaysia could consider to move forward in the management of Covid-19, mainly to prevent domestic rebound and imported cases and to continue and expand the coverage of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing,” Dr Adham added.

“Other aspects include safeguarding three frontlines - transportation hubs, hospitals and communities and adjustment of MCO in accordance to the pandemic development.

“Usage of Information Technology for citizen health tracking, restart of business and restoration of school activities gradually also need to be considered,” he said.

The successful medical expert team working visit was a collaboration between Malaysia’s Health Ministry with the Embassy of China in Malaysia.

The objective of the working visit is to enable the sharing of information and experience as well as recommendations between Malaysia and China in the detection, surveillance and treatment of Covid-19.

Dr Adham said Malaysia expressed its appreciation to China for extending its assistance to Malaysia through sharing of knowledge as well as donation of medical supplies during the fight against Covid-19.

“This working visit is a testament of the close relationship between both countries and Malaysia looks forward to further collaboration with China for the benefit of the community in both countries,” he added.

Earlier today Dr Adham received a donation of RM300,000 from Bank of China (M) Berhad chief executive officer Zhang Min.

The ceremony held at the Health Ministry here was witnessed by China’s ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian.

The donation was for Health Ministry’s Covid-19 Fund to support Malaysia’s effort in fighting the pandemic. — Bernama