CIDB urges contractors to take advantage of Socso’s free Covid-19 test

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has urged contractors in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor to send their foreign workers for Covid-19 tests offered by the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

It stressed that the Covid-19 test is compulsory for all foreign workers in the areas stated, during the Recovery Movement Control Order.

“Nevertheless, those foreign workers who have applied to undergo the Covid-19 test or waiting for their results are allowed to work while waiting for their turn or result, on condition that they adhere to all standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council,” it said.

On April 27, Socso launched the Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) offering free Covid-19 tests for its contributors.

Currently, the programme is strictly for foreign workers in the construction sector and security control services sector in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

CIDB noted that Socso’s PSP is capable of conducting up to 15,000 tests a day, while the results could be obtained in three days.

“Based on Socso’s data, 31,301 foreign workers covering all sectors have undergone the Covid-19 test through the programme and of the number, 40.8% are from the construction sector.

“Beginning June 1, Covid-19 screening under the programme can be done at any clinic/hospital that has been approved by the Health Ministry,” it said.

It said employers in the construction and security control services sectors in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor could claim for a subsidy of RM150 from Socso for every Covid-19 screening for their workers who are contributors.

“For those who have not yet made contributions to Socso, they can register before going for the screening,” CIDB said.

Socso may be contacted for further information on the PSP through 03-42645089 / 03-42645555 /1-300-22-8000 or email at hsp@perkeso.gov.my. - Bernama