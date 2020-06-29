CM asks Sabah Health Dept to conduct daily health monitoring at schools

PENAMPANG: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal wants the state Health Department (JKNS) to conduct daily health monitoring at schools that have resumed operations in the state.

He said JKNS director Datuk Dr Christian Rundi had also been informed to submit full reports on the health status of students, teachers and staff including security guards at the schools to him, from time to time.

Mohd Shafie said the move is important to ensure continued safety and health of all students, teachers as well as school staff and all of them are free from Covid-19.

“... I want to ensure that none of them are infected with the disease (Covid-19) as it could affect the reopening of school session,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Peter Mojuntin, here today.

Also present were state secretary Datuk Safar Untong, Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, state Education Department director Dr Mistirine Radin and Penampang MP Datuk Darell Leiking.

The reopening of school session in Sabah involved 45,065 Form Five and Six students students and 16,703 teachers from 236 secondary schools.

Mohd Shafie said the state government had also distributed almost 750,000 and 60,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the schools.

He said the state government had also ordered 10 million face masks from China and the consignment is expected to arrive in the near future.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie visited SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu to observe the reopening of school session at the school. - Bernama