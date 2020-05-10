CMCO extended by a month, ends on June 9 (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The conditional movement control order (CMCO), which was supposed to end on May 12, has been extended by four weeks, and will now end on June 9.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was made as the country has yet to fully contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and followed advice from the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

“What this means is all the rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are being implemented currently will remain until June 9.

“Any changes to these SOPs, or the list of business sectors that are allowed to operate, will be announced in the future,” he said in a special address that was telecast live today.

Muhyiddin said with the extension, Malaysians would not be allowed to travel interstate for the three major festivals that will fall during this period, namely Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Pesta Keamatan and Hari Gawai.

However, the public can still celebrate with families and friends who reside in the same state, provided there should not be more than 20 individuals gathering at the same time.

“Every family must abide by the government’s SOPs, including practising social distancing, wearing face mask, using hand sanitisers, and ensuring your homes are always clean.

“I know many are sad that they won’t be able to ‘balik kampung’, but be patient. When the situation recovers, all of you can travel to your respective hometowns,” he said.

Muhyiddin, however, said exception would be given to married couples who live in different states, with flexibility to be given to them to meet their families.

On whether congregational prayers, like Friday and Hari Raya prayers, would be allowed, Muhyiddin said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) was in the midst of ironing out the SOP.

He said once this is finalised, the matter would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay rulers, as the heads of religion, to be consented.

“Only then will the government announce the permission for the public to take part in congregational prayers. Just give a bit of time for the SOPs to be finalised,” he added.

Muhyiddin said similarly for Malaysians of other religions, the government would also announce the guideline for those wanting to visit their respective houses of worship soon.