GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government wishes for full cooperation and compliance from the people on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in celebrating Hari Raya today.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo today said as Penang has entered the new normal, the public health and safety have always been the state government’s priority in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Penang has shown high level of cooperation and compliance since the beginning of the Movement Control Order,“ he said in a press conference here.

He said that the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has conducted checks in 152,135 premises in Penang on May 23 and recorded an overall 99.64 percent compliance of the Conditional MCO (CMCO).

“This is the highest CMCO compliance record Penang has to date on the island, but that also means we need to continue and maintain it,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the frontliners for their efforts in ensuring the safety and health of the public.

Earlier today, the state government and the MBPP handed Hari Raya goodies to over 600 MBPP frontliners in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Around 20 representatives from respective departments from MBPP received the raya goodies at the Penang City Hall here. — Bernama