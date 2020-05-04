CMCO: Selangor introduces ‘SELangkah’ for contact tracing

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today introduced a system, known as “SELangkah” for Covid-19 contact tracing during implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) .

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said “SELangkah” is a registration system for individuals entering any premises in the state during the CMCO.

For the system to function, he said, owners of the premises are required to print their QR code through the portal, selangkah.mbiselangor.com.my, or selangkah.my, beginning tomorrow and then to display the printout at their respective premises.

“The SELangkah initiative is intended to facilitate the registration of individuals entering any premises in the state easily and quickly. It aims to protect business premises and customers, as well as assist frontliners, in the fight against Covid-19.

“Most of the business premises are already registered, but those who have not, could do so through the portal concerned,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said the visitors log would be regulated by the state government and public health officers to facilitate and speed up contact detection in the event of a Covid-19 infection at the premises concerned.

Implementation of the SELangkah initiative, he said, would improve efficiency in the visitor registration system at public and business premises, compared if done manually using log books.

“It is hoped this initiative will be a new normal for economic activities during the CMCO. Efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 infection will only be effective when everyone plays their part,” he added. - Bernama