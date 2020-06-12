Compulsory Covid-19 test for teachers returning to Sarawak

KUCHING: Teachers from the peninsula, Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan have been ordered to undergo the Covid-19 test before returning to work in Sarawak, said state Education Director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus.

In a letter to all district education officials in the state, he said the special instructions were in line with instructions received from the Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik, who is also Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) deputy chairman.

“Teachers who are in the peninsula, Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan are being asked to abide by the instructions as a measure to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak. The test must done three days before travelling to Sarawak,” he said in a letter obtained by Bernama today.

Ik Pahon in a letter dated yesterday said teachers who work in urban areas and had undergone Covid-19 screening three days before entering Sarawak are required to perform self-quarantine at home for 14 days, and to wear the quarantine wristband throughout the period.

“Teachers who work in rural areas of Sarawak who have or have not undergone a Covid-19 screening before entering Sarawak will have to perform a 14-day quarantine at the quarantine centre designated by JPBNS and be required to wear the wristband throughout the quarantine period,“ he said.

Ik Pahon said teachers who work in rural areas would also have to undergo a screening test on the 10th day of their quarantine and would be allowed to continue travelling to work areas using state-provided transportation, if their test results turn out negative.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong yesterday said 2,644 teachers from the peninsula would return to Sarawak to teach before the opening of the school on June 24.

“Sarawak has 34,306 Form Five students and 6,782 Form Six students, and out of the total secondary schools in the state, 41 schools have to run classes in two sessions, morning and afternoon,“ he said. - Bernama