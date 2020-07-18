Continue to be vigilant of pandemic, says Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the country’s remarkable achievement in handling and controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in flattening the curve, Malaysians should continue to remain vigilant, according to Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix).

“The fact is that the virus is still in our midst and the enemy is invisible. While we are proud to note that many wear face masks in public places, there are still many who do not do so in crowded places where there is the possibility of the spread of the disease.

“And many are still not practising social distancing. We have to put this right on our own initiative,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that self-discipline, self-control and self-enforcement were needed to ensure a speedy recovery from the virus. - Bernama