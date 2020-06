KUALA LUMPUR: Police last night arrested 46 patrons of an entertainment centre in Kota Damansara, near here, for defying the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police detained the individuals aged between 18 and 47 in a raid at 8.45pm.

One of those arrested was a 47-year-old man who was found to have employed foreigners without work permits, while RM3,550 in cash was seized from the premises.

“Eight foreigners aged 21-38, suspected of being employed there, were also found to have abused their social visit passes,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Nik Ezanee said in an Op Mabuk operation in Petaling Jaya early today, four men aged between 25-54 were arrested for driving under the influence.

Eight others were also issued summonses for various road offences, he said. — Bernama