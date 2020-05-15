Countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media, as at 6.30pm: KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the evening update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. Gombak District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe has dismissed a social media viral news of a fight between Rohingya and Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) personnel at the Selayang Wholesale Market on May 14, 2020. He explained that the police did not receive any report of such an incident in the Selayang area. He also said that the video of the purported viral incident is believed to have been recorded in Indonesia.

2. KFC Malaysia has dismissed a rumour that workers of a chicken processing plant in Pedas, Negeri Sembilan, allegedly supplying chicken to KFC Malaysia were found to be Covid-19 positive. KFC explained that the plant does not supply chicken to KFC Malaysia and it has no direct connection with it. KFC Malaysia also gave the assurance that it always complies with the strict guidelines and standards of the food preparation process recognised by JAKIM.

— Bernama