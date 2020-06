KUALA LUMPUR: The following is an update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Health Ministry has dismissed an allegation that four Malaysian students in Egypt found to be Covid-19-positive were allowed to return to their home state, Kelantan, and are being treated at a hospital in the state. The Director-General of Health explained that students who are brought back to Malaysia have to undergo a swab test and, if found positive, will be admitted to hospital and isolated at a quarantine centre in Malacca. He also said that the students are only allowed to return to their villages if the swab tests show up negative.

2. The Kedah Health Department has dismissed an allegation that a child in Kampung Huma, Padang Hang, had tested positive for Covid-19 contracted from a relative who returned to the village from Negri Sembilan as viralled in social media. The department explained that a tahfiz student from Negri Sembilan who had returned to visit his grandmother in Alor Janggus, Alor Star, was found to be positive for Covid-19 and is now in stable condition at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star. The District Health Office had instructed the identified close family members and other relatives who have been in close contact with the student to undergo quarantine at home until the results of the swab tests have been obtained.

— Bernama