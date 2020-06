KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has refuted media reports about de-gazetting the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Retail Price for Petrol and Diesel) Order under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

KPDNHEP explained that there is no change in terms of policy on setting retail prices of petrol and diesel. KPDNHEP stressed that the setting of retail prices for petrol and diesel is through the ‘Automatic Pricing Mechanism’ (APM) which is influenced by prices of refined petroleum products in line with world crude oil prices.

2. The Malaysia Immigration Department (JIM) has dismissed claims by Facebook account owner Heidy Quah dated June 5, 2020 that a woman detainee who had just given birth was treated badly at an immigration detention depot.

JIM explained that the woman and the infant were placed in a separate block and provided infant formula and basic women’s needs, JIM assures that it will always follow laws and regulations in managing foreign nationals at its depots in accordance with standards set by the Nelson Mendela Rule– Minimum standard Requirement on Detention. — Bernama