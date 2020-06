KUALA LUMPUR: The following is an update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Department of Women’s Development (JPW) has denied having made any announcement as follows: “TERKINI: CARA PENDAFTARAN BANTUAN PENJANA IBU TUNGGAL RM300” (LATEST: HOW TO REGISTER FOR PENJANA SINGLE MOTHERS RM300 AID) as per a social media viral message. JPW explained that it has yet to launch any online registration for aid for single mothers. JPW advised the public against performing any registration other than on posts uploaded onto the JPW official website.

2. The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) has dismissed a claim that heavy rain and strong winds with a velocity reaching 45-50 km/h (around 23-30 knots) occurred on June 16, 2020, from 8.37am till late evening, in northern Peninsular Malaysia. MET Malaysia suggested that the public obtain the latest and authentic information on the weather only from the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

— Bernama