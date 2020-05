PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 105 Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,176.

“The total number of active cases is 1,747, with 31 of those in the intensive care unit (ICU). Out of this 31, 12 require ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today in a daily press briefing.

He also said 116 cases have successfully received treatment and been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from Covid-19 to 4,326.

However, he also said there were no deaths occurred today, maintaining the total number of fatalities at 103.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the MCO has successfully flattened the curve of rising positive cases, using targeted approach to detect, screen, test, isolate and treat the positive cases.

“The spread of Covid-19 among the community is identified through clinical surveillance which has long been ongoing,“ he said.

He also said now that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be imposed on May 4, there needs to be community empowerment and collaboration by the public to abide by the standard operating procedure set by the Health Ministry to have the public adapt to the new normal.

“This is now a different battlefield. The MCO is not meant to end transmission, hence social compliance is important, social responsibility is important so we can break the chain of infection of Covid-19,“ he said.

He added that not all economic sectors are open on Monday under the CMCO, as social and education sectors are still closed, and that those who can open are only to conduct activities like take stock and clean the restaurants.