PETALING JAYA: There were 172 new Covid-19 as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,417.

However, only eight of the cases involved among Malaysians in local transmissions, with five cases reported among Malaysians who had returned home from overseas.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today said that out of the remaining 159 cases involving foreigners, 112 of were detected at immigration detention centres.

“The public does not need to worry as the centres are isolated and monitored by the authorities,” he said in his daily press briefing.

Noor Hisham said 34 cases were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 5,979, which is equivalent to 80.06% of all reported cases.

“This leaves a total of only 1,410 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia,“ he said.

“Eight of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with four needing ventilator assistance.”

There were also no fatalities reported today, leaving the death toll at 115.

Currently, there is a cumulative total of 227 positive cases among three immigration detention centres in the country.

The Sepang immigration detention centre has 36 cases, 29 of which were reported today. Immigration detention centres in Bukit Jalil and Semenyih have 126 and 66 cases respectively.

Among the 227 cases found in immigration detention centres, 53 cases were found among Bangladeshis, Indian nationals (41), Indonesians (38), Myanmar nationals (37), Pakistanis (28), and Chinese nationals (17).