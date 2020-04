JAKARTA: Another 18 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Indonesia in a 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 635, said the Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19.

Achmad Yurianto said that as of noon today, 283 new positive cases had been reported, bringing the confirmed cases to 7,418.

“There are 17,754 patients under surveillance for Covid-19 in Indonesia,“ he said in a daily press conference which was broadcast live on the official YouTube account of the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency today.

Jakarta province has recorded the most number of deaths at 301, followed by Jawa Barat with 71, Jawa Timur, 58; Jawa Tengah, 52; and other provinces. — Bernama