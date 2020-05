PETALING JAYA: There were 187 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,604. However, only four of those cases involved Malaysians infected by local transmissions.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today said that 173 out of the total cases were found among clusters in immigration detention centres across Selangor.

The remaining 10 cases were imported by Malaysians, their foreign spouses, or Malaysian permanent residents who had returned to here from overseas.

Noor Hisham said 62 cases were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 6,041, which is equivalent to 79.4% of all reported cases.

“This leaves a total of 1,448 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia,“ he said.

“Eight of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with five needing ventilator assistance.”

There were also no fatalities reported today, leaving the death toll at 115.

Currently, there is a cumulative total of 227 positive cases among three immigration detention centres in the country.