PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced 19 Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,266.

“The total number of active cases are 1,540 cases, with six cases under intensive care unit (ICU). Out of these six, one case is under ventilator support,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in a press conference.

He also said 51 cases have recovered and discharged from the hospital, leading to the total number of recoveries rise up to 6,610 cases.

However, he also said one death occurred today, making the total number of deaths rise to 116.

The 116th death was that of a 61-year-old Malaysian man with a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney cancer. He was treated at Hospital Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom, Johor on May 29 and was pronounced dead on June 4 10.20pm.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham touched on the fact that the country is on a Recovery phase, and soon all sectors will be allowed to open and the health ministry will monitor if there is a rise in cases.

“We are now looking at targeted groups where if there is sudden rise in cases in that specific area, we will put that area under semi EMCO (enhanced movement contrl order), where they will have to undergo screening, and if found positive, will be treated in hospitals, and be quarantined if found negative,“ he said.

He also said the ministry is looking into easing the border controls by allowing selected countries who are now considered green zones in the ranking of the global recovery Covid index.

“We may ask them to conduct health screenings in their respective countries before entering Malaysia, we may even ask them to self-quarantine before they come here to ensure there is no infection,“ he said.

He added that these are purely suggestions and that this is still under discussion, as they monitor the local situation week by week and month by month.

“We want to make sure we can control local transmission first before easing border controls,“ he said.