PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) announced two new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm yesterday, breaking the record for the lowest reported number of cases in the country since the movement control order (MCO) was put in place on March 18.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in his daily press briefing today that with the additional two cases reported, this brings the total number of infections in the country to 8,338, with 1,206 active cases receiving treatment.

However, Hisham said one death was reported, raising the death toll to 118.

“The 61-year-old Malaysian (824th case) had a history of diabetes and kidney problem, had attended the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering. He passed away in Sungai Buloh Hospital at 7am today,“ he said.

He said out of the two positive cases, one of the cases was imported while the other involved a foreigner in Kuching, Sarawak.

He added that there was no local transmission among Malaysians reported today.

To date, Hisham said there are five patients who remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), with no one requiring ventilator support.

Hisham said 39 patients have received successful treatment and been discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 7,014.