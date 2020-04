PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 38 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,780.

“There are 36 patients who remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 15 of them requiring ventilator support,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), in his daily press briefing at Putrajaya.

He added, 100 patients have received successful treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 3,862.

“Before they are allowed to go home, they need to go for counselling treatment to prevent them from contracting the virus again. We ensure they take all the preventive measures to avoid falling ill again. But as of now, there are no cases of patients who have contracted the virus twice,“ he said.

There were no fatalities reported today, and the death toll remains at 98.

He said medical staff on the frontlines have been relatively safe, as safety procedures such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are strictly adhered to.

“To date, none of our healthcare workers contracted Covid-19 directly from infected patients. Most of them got it from non-Covid-19 wards and 80% of them contracted the virus from attending a wedding function where participants from the tabligh gathering were present,“ he said.

Sixty traders from the Taman Megah market will be screened, after a grocer there tested positive for Covid-19, added Hisham.

“Based on data, there is a 30% chance of close contacts of Covid-19 patients getting infected,“ he said.

The Taman Megah market was temporarily closed this morning after a greengrocer tested positive for Covid-19.

Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said in her Facebook post earlier today that her office had received a report of an individual who had contracted the virus.

“Petaling Jaya Town Council (MBPJ) are carrying out the disinfection and sanitation operation at the affected market,” she said.

For safety measures, she had asked the rest of the market vendors to get tested for the virus.

Currently, family and close members of the patient are being interviewed. Jamaliah said they may be sent to the hospital too.