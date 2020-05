PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases among Malaysians has come down to a trickle.

As of noon today, there were only four new cases among locals infected through domestic transmission.

There were 57 new cases yesterday, 10 of which were imported. The remaining 43 persons who tested positive for the infection were foreigners working and residing in the country.

With the additional 57 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 infections has reached 7,819, Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a daily media briefing on the pandemic today.

Of the 43 foreigners, he said, 23 were from the Immigration Detention Depot in Sepang. Another 15 were found in existing clusters in Sungai Lui, Pudu and Klang.

Noor Hisham said the 15 were screened and confirmed positive while they were in the process of being transferred to the detention depot.

He said nine more patients remain in intensive care but only two required ventilator support.

Apart from these, another 1,351 patients are still being treated.

Yesterday, 23 patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 6,353.

Given that there were no fatalities for the eighth day running, the death toll remains at 115.