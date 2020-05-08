Covid-19: 68 cases today, 88 successfully recover

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 68 Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,535 positive cases.

“The total number of active cases is 1,564 cases, with 18 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU). Out of this 18, seven require ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in his daily press briefing.

He also said 88 cases have successfully received treatment and been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,864 cases.

However, he also said no deaths occurred today, maintaining the total number of deaths at 107.