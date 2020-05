PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 78 new Covid-19 positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 7,137.

“There are a total of 1,163 active cases, with nine of them in intensive care unit (ICU). Out of these nine, five are under ventilator assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily press briefing today.

He also said 63 cases have successfully received treatment and been discharghed, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 5,859.

However, he also said one death occurred today, bringing the total number of deaths to 115.

The 115th death was that of a 65-year-old Malaysian man who had a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problems. He was treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital on April 3 and he was pronounced dead on May 21, 2.58pm.

Noor Hisham also gave further information about the cluster at the Bukit Jalil immigration depot, where Covid-19 screenings are being conducted.

“Block A of the detention centre consists of illegal immigrants held before the movement control order (MCO), while block B are those who were arrested during the MCO,“ he said.

He also said there have been 35 Covid-19-positive cases detected in Block A, while there were 25 cases in Block B, bringing to 60 the total number of cases in this cluster.

“We are screening them and after they are confirmed to be negative for Covid-19, only then will the immigration proceed to deport them back to their country of origin,“ he said.

He added that the positive cases from Block A mainly involves those from Myanmar, while Block B involves those mainly from Pakistan.