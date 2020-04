PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 88 new Covid-19 positive cases reported as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,691.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said 121 cases successfully received treatment and been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 3,663.

“There are 41 positive cases in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 18 of them needing ventilator assistance,“ he said at a daily press conference today.

He also said there was one death announced today, which brings the total number of deaths to 96.

The 96th case was that of a Malaysian man aged 61 who had a medical history of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney issues. He was a close contact to another case (case 1345) with a travel history to Indonesia. He was treated at Sungai Buloh hospital on March 31 and was pronounced dead on April 24 at 2.29am.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham also said the movement control order (MCO) which will be extended to May 12 will give the Health Ministry more time to battle the Covid-19 infections and bring down the cases from double-digits to single digit.

“We will continue to work to reduce the positive cases and infections in Malaysia using the targeted approach. This was achieved with the MCO and the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO),“ he said.

For example, the EMCO at 8 areas has allowed the ministry to detect 618 positive cases.

He also cautioned the public from utilising the relaxation of movement restriction which will be introduced on phase 4 of the MCO to assume that life has gone back to normal.

“Avoid being in crowded and confined spaces like the pantry in workplaces, and keep a distance of one metre when talking to someone in close conversation,“ he said.