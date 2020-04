PUTRAJAYA: Another 95 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered and been allowed to return home today, making it yet another day where discharged cases exceeded new positive cases in the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said 84 new cases were reported overnight, bringing cumulative cases in Malaysia to 5,389.

“Cumulative cases of those fully recovered from Covid-19 and discharged is 3,197 or 59.32% of the total number of cases,” he said in the daily Covid-19 media conference at the Health Ministry (MOH) here today.

Noor Hisham said the total number of active Covid-19 infections stood at 2,013, in which the patients have been isolated and given treatment.

To date, 46 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, of which 26 require ventilators, he said.

Noor Hisham said another Covid-19 related death was recorded, which brought the death toll to 89 cases or 1.65% of the total number of cases.

“The 89th death (case 4,769) is a Malaysian man, aged 51 with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease.

“He had close contact with a positive Covid-19 patient, case 2,726. He was treated at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor on April 13 and died on April 18 at 6.47pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the ministry had identified a new cluster among a group of Malaysians who had returned home from Indonesia via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on April 16.

He said this cluster comprised 43 students who had returned from Temboro, an area that has been declared a red zone in Magetan, Indonesia.

Of that total, 34 of them have been quarantined in Malacca, and the rest in Kuala Lumpur, he added.

“This shows that the government’s decision to quarantine and screen Malaysians returning from abroad was a correct one, and this is to prevent import cases from infecting Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama