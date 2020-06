PUTRAJAYA: As Malaysia entered the 17th day of its Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today, the number of active Covid-19 cases dropped to 191, the first time it dipped below 200 since March 18, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Equally encouraging is the fact that Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.4% is among the highest in the Asean region, he said.

He said the fatality rate in Malaysia due to the coronavirus was also among the lowest in the world, at 1.41%.

“No Covid-19 deaths have been reported for the past 12 days. The number of active cases with infectivity has also been dropping by the day.

“For the first time since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (on March 18), the number of active cases dropped below 200 today,” he said at a press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Six new cases were reported today, the fourth consecutive day of single-digit figure, bringing the cumulative total to 8,606, he said.

In fact, there have been fewer than five cases daily of local transmission involving Malaysians for six straight days.

“Of the six new cases reported, five are imported cases who were infected overseas, involving four Malaysians and one foreigner who was allowed to enter Malaysia for work, while the sole local transmission involves a Malaysian,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said 23 cases had recovered and were discharged today, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,294, or 96.4% of the total number of cases.

Only two cases are being treated in the intensive care unit and both did not require ventilator support.

He said the implementation of the RMCO was part of the soft landing to prepare the country for its exit strategy.

All these encouraging achievements would give the government confidence to allow more sectors to resume operations in an orderly manner to boost the country’s economy, he said.

“Compliance by individuals, companies and the community with the set standard operating procedure (SOP) has also contributed to these achievements.

“The SOP was prepared in consultation with various stakeholders to ensure it is balanced by taking into consideration factors on the people’s safety, life and livelihood,” he said.

However, Dr Noor Hisham reminded the people that the battle against Covid-19 is not over yet and they should remain vigilant and continue to adhere to the SOP. — Bernama