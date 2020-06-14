Covid-19 cases back to single digits, with 8 reported today (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases in the country returned to single digits today, with eight new infections, after three days of double digit growth.

Today also marked a first, since March 20, with the country recording fewer than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was achieved after 35 individuals were cleared of the virus and allowed to return home, bringing the cumulative number of recovered cases to 7,346, or 86.9% of overall cases.

“The number of active cases has now gone below 1,000, at 986. They have all been isolated and are currently receiving treatment,” he said during his daily update in Putrajaya.

March 20 was the last time the country saw active cases below the 1,000 mark, at 941. The figure jumped to 1,061 the following day, and continued to increase during the peak of the pandemic here in March and April.

Of the eight new infections, Noor Hisham said, two were imported cases involving Malaysians who were permanent residents abroad.

The remaining six were through local transmissions, of which two are Malaysian citizens and the other four are foreigners.

He said all four foreigners are Bangladeshis and were from the same cluster - a construction site in Kuala Lumpur.

The eight new infections reported today bring the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country to 8,453.

Noor Hisham said there was one new reported death today involving a 67-year-old Indian national from the Bukit Jalil immigration detention centre.

“The individual had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease. He was found unconscious at the detention centre and was brought straight to hospital, and pronounced dead on June 12,” he said.

This brings the cumulative number of fatalities to 121.

Noor Hisham added that there are currently four individuals in intensive care and none require ventilator support.