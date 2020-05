JAKARTA: Positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continue to rise pass 25,000 with total fatalities now standing at 1,520 people.

According to Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, from 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today, there were 678 new positive cases while 24 more deaths were reported during the period.

“The total number of positive cases now strands at 25,216 while 12,499 patients are still under Covid-19 monitoring,” he said at the daily media conference aired via the official Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) YouTube channel.

The province of Jakarta which recorded the highest number of fatalities with 509 cases, saw no new deaths reported in the past few days.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan were reported by local media as having held discussions to create new protocol in the implementation of the new normal at the capital of more than 10 million people. - Bernama