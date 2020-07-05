Covid-19 claims 82 lives in Indonesia in 24 hours

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded 82 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,171.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 63,749 cases, with an increase of 1,607 new cases within the period.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, in his daily press conference broadcast via the National Agency for Disaster Management’s (BNPB) official YouTube channel, said in the 24-hour period from noon yesterday, 13,767 patients were still under surveillance.

The province of East Java recorded the highest death toll of 1,020 cases, followed by Jakarta (649 cases), South Kalimantan (200), Central Java (200), South Sulawesi (199) and the rest in other provinces of Indonesia.

The latest death cases comprise 24 deaths in East Java, 24 deaths in South Sulawesi, 15 deaths in Central Java and the rest in the other provinces of the republic. - Bernama