KUALA LUMPUR: Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, off Jalan Tun Razak, here, is fully closed to the public effective today to a date to be divulged later.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), through its Facebook post today, announced that the shut down was aimed at avoiding the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic following the high number of visitors to the park.

“Nevertheless, jogging is still allowed outside or around the park,” said the post.

Through the post, DBKL also uploaded several pictures highlighting several notices on the closure of the park hung at the entrance gate. — Bernama